Rajya Sabha seats: CPM to hold talks with allies

The CPM will hold talks with Left allies on the Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in the state, said party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Published: 10th March 2022 06:27 AM

CPM, CPM flags, CPI(M)

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM will hold talks with Left allies on the Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in the state, said party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. He said LDF allies including CPI, LJD, JD(S) and NCP have raised claims for the seats.  “The party has decided to hold talks with its allies. The LDF will look into the same and take a final call. If required, bilateral talks too will be held. The party state committee has entrusted the secretariat to take a call on candidates,” he said. 

The state committee on Wednesday endorsed the draft political resolution - brought out by the central leadership - to be presented in the 23rd Party Congress. He said the state committee had in general agreed with draft resolution. There were suggestions and amendments in some paragraphs. These will be sent to central committee.  

The party has already made it clear that there’s no political alliance with the Congress. There will be electoral understandings, based on the prevailing situation in each state, said sources. In connection with the 23rd Party Congress to be held in Kannur from April 6 to 10, the CPM will observe flag day on March 29. 

