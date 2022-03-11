STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bridal make-up artist molests clients in Kerala, faces case

Published: 11th March 2022 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 10:26 PM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOCHI: Kerala Police on Friday said they have registered a case against a bridal make-up artist here for allegedly molesting his clients.

Based on complaints lodged by three women, the police booked the alleged offender.

"Two incidents happened in 2015, one in 2021. All the three women decided to speak out against the harassment they faced after the recent incident in a tattoo studio. The survivors shared their plight in the social media and later approached the police. Three cases were registered," Kochi commissioner of police C H Nagaraju, told PTI.

He said the women hired the alleged offender on their wedding day but due to the pressure they were facing on that day, they did not lodge the complaint.

Once the tattoo studio incident came out, the three got the courage and forwarded the complaint, he said.

Police suspect the artist fled the country on the day the first post came out in the social media against the man.

A lookout circular would be issued, if necessary, said Nagaraju.

Some days ago, a tattoo artist in the city was arrested after a woman stated that she was raped by him when she went to his studio to get inked.

Her social media post resulted in several other women levelling allegations against him.

