Education officer invites teacher to hotel for sex to clear papers, caught red handed

According to officials, Vinoy was arrested from a hotel in Kottayam, to where he had invited the teacher to share a bed with him.

Published: 11th March 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Officials of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested a junior superintendent with the Deputy Directorate of Education in Kasaragod who allegedly sought sexual favours from a woman teacher from Kottayam in return for clearing some issues with her provident fund account. The arrested official is Vinoy Chandran C R, 42, a native of Kannur.

According to officials, Vinoy was arrested from a hotel in Kottayam, to where he had invited the teacher to share a bed with him. The accused is the state nodal officer of the government aided institutions (GAIN) provident fund wing and the teacher approached him to clear some issues with her PF credit card. According to the complainant, the amount she had paid to the credit card account from her salary since 2018 had not been credited to the account. Following this, she submitted an application to correct the mistake at the Kottayam district nodal officer and it was forwarded to the state nodal officer later.

After receiving the application, Vinoy allegedly delayed the proceedings and asked the teacher to come on a video call on his WhatsApp number. During the conversation, he used words with sexual flavour and continued to call her several times. When she had to withdraw some amount from the PF for an emergency, she contacted Vinoy, who invited her to a hotel room to get her papers cleared. Following this, the teacher lodged a complaint with vigilance superintendent V G Vinod Kumar. 

Based on her complaint, the vigilance team set a trap and directed the teacher to accept Vinoy’s invitation. 
Vinoy took a room in a hotel in Kottayam on Wednesday and asked her to come to the room at 11am on Thursday. He also asked her to bring a new shirt for him. The VACB officials sent her to the hotel with a phenolphthalein-powdered shirt and caught him red-handed. The officials also recovered condom packets from him. During interrogation, the sleuths also recovered the messages sent by Vinoy to the complainant. He will be produced in a vigilance court, officials said.

