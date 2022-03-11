IFFK delegate passes to be issued from March 16

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The distribution of passes to delegates of the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will start on March 16. Passes to around 10,000 delegates will be issued at the Tagore Theatre, which is the main venue of the festival. Meanwhile, the delegates registration for the festival which starts on March 18 is under way.

Those in the general category can register by paying an amount of Rs 1000 while students can register by paying Rs 500 through https://registration.iffk.in. A help desk has been set up at the Tagore Theatre to assist with online registration. Detailed information can be availed by contacting 8304881172 and or contacting helpdesk@iffk.in.

Delegates also have the opportunity to make changes to their profile prior to payment. Delegate registration can also be made from the Delegates Cell set up at the Tagore Theatre, said Chalachithra Academy secretary C S Ajoy.