STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

IFFK delegate passes to be issued from March 16

The distribution of passes to delegates of the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will start on March 16.

Published: 11th March 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

IFFK

The logo of International Film Festival of Kerala.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The distribution of passes to delegates of the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will start on March 16. Passes to around 10,000 delegates will be issued at the Tagore Theatre, which is the main venue of the festival. Meanwhile, the delegates registration for the festival which starts on March 18 is under way.

Those in the general category can register by paying an amount of Rs 1000 while students can register by paying Rs 500 through https://registration.iffk.in. A help desk has been set up at the Tagore Theatre to assist with online registration. Detailed information can be availed by contacting 8304881172 and or contacting helpdesk@iffk.in. 

Delegates also have the opportunity to make changes to their profile prior to payment. Delegate registration can also be made from the Delegates Cell set up at the Tagore Theatre, said Chalachithra Academy secretary C S Ajoy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IFFK
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp