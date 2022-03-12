STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

In Kerala, woman held for grandchild's murder; earlier her boyfriend was arrested

Sipsy was absconding after the police arrested her 26-year old boyfriend Benoy John D’Cruz for murdering the kid.

Published: 12th March 2022 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

The woman, Cipssy, held for the murder of her grandchild. Her boyfriend was earlier arrested. (Express Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cipssy, the grandmother of one-and-a-half-year-old Nora Maria who was allegedly murdered in a hotel at Kochi, was arrested by Poonthura police from Beemapally here on Saturday. Cipssy was absconding after the police arrested her 26-year old boyfriend Benoy John D’Cruz for murdering the kid.

On Saturday morning, Cipssy, was spotted near the main gate of Beemapally mosque by the police team. She was found covering her face using a shawl and mask. She is learned to have come here to see her friend who is a resident of Beemapally for seeking support to go on hiding.

The police took her into custody based on a tip-off received. She was later shifted to Thampanoor police station as she had booked a room at a hotel at Thampanoor.  She will be taken to Kochi by evening as the team from Ernakulam north police already started from Kochi. Earlier, she was charged under Section 75 of Juvenile Justice (JJ)  (Care and Protection of children) act by Ernakulam North police. The case was registered on Friday against Cipssy and the kid's father Sanjeev, who is Cipssy's son.

ALSO READ | Kerala man drowns lover’s grandchild in water

Nora was drowned in a bucket in a hotel room in Kaloor by Cipssy's boyfriend Benoy John D’Cruz, who is currently in police custody. The incident took place on Tuesday. The accused confessed that he took the extreme step to take revenge on Cipssy. Though a preliminary investigation has revealed that Cipssy had no role in the murder, the police said that she was involved in several criminal cases in the past. The police will also look into the angle that whether she had used the kid as a cover for smuggling and other criminal activities. Earlier, Kochi city

Police commissioner CH Nagaraju said Cipssy was an active drug smuggler and often used Nora and her five-year-old brother Lenin as shields for their deals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sipsy held for murdering toddler Poonthura police Her boyfriend Benoy John D'Cruz
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp