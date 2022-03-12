STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Budget: ‘Swift’ move: KSRTC gets Rs 1,000 crore

The allocation is mainly for the newly formed Swift transport company that claims to offer more professional service.

Published: 12th March 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

A KSRTC low floor bus

 A KSRTC low floor bus (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The budget gave a Rs 1,000 crore boost to the revival attempts of KSRTC to come out of crisis. The allocation is mainly for the newly formed Swift transport company that claims to offer more professional service.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal said that the money was to support reform measures and ensure support for the public transport system. Rs 30 crore has been allocated for renovation of various KSRTC depots and increasing amenities for public and employees. Rs 20 crore was allocated to manage the fleet through technological interventions.

The government has also encouraged KSRTC to increase non-ticket revenue. Rs 50 crore will be spent on converting diesel/CNG buses to electric ones. To increase non-ticket revenue, KSRTC will start 50 new petrol, diesel pumps in the name of ‘KSRTC Yathra Fuels’ in collaboration with public sector oil companies. The fuel outlets will be open for public also.

KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar said that allocation would be a shot in the arm to launch reform measures. However it remains to be seen how the fund allocations will result in resolving the crisis. KSRTC requires Rs 1,200 for disbursing salaries alone. 

