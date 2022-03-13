Driver drowns after lorry falls into quarry pond

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A lorry driver drowned when the lorry he was driving fell into a quarry pond at Mariyappally near Kottayam. The deceased is B Ajikumar, 48, of Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram. The accident occurred around 9.30pm on Friday and the body was recovered after more than 18-hour- long rescue operations led by the fire and rescue services personnel and the police.

The lorry was heading to Chepad with fertilizer stock from a depot at Mariapally. Ajithkumar owned the lorry and he was driving it himself. However, Ajithkumar lost control over the vehicle and it overturned into the 100-ft deep pond, said the police.

The lorry was found 20 feet deep in the pond. A team of scuba divers from the Fire Safety and Rescue searched the area on Friday night. An attempt was made to find the driver after the lorry was lifted by a crane in the night itself. However, it was abandoned when the crane tilted.

The lorry was lifted by 3.45pm on Saturday and Ajikumar’s body was found inside the driver’s cabin. The body was shifted to a mortuary and will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem examination.