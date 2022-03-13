STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Driver drowns after lorry falls into quarry pond

A lorry driver drowned when the lorry he was driving fell into a quarry pond at Mariyappally near Kottayam. The deceased is B Ajikumar, 48, of Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 13th March 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  A lorry driver drowned when the lorry he was driving fell into a quarry pond at Mariyappally near Kottayam. The deceased is B Ajikumar, 48, of Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram. The accident occurred around 9.30pm on Friday and the body was recovered after more than 18-hour- long rescue operations led by the fire and rescue services personnel and the police. 

The lorry was heading to Chepad with fertilizer stock from a depot at Mariapally. Ajithkumar owned the lorry and he was driving it himself.  However, Ajithkumar lost control over the vehicle and it overturned into the 100-ft deep pond, said the police. 

The lorry was found 20 feet deep in the pond. A team of scuba divers from the Fire Safety and Rescue searched the area on Friday night. An attempt was made to find the driver after the lorry was lifted by a crane in the night itself. However, it was abandoned when the crane tilted.

The lorry was lifted by 3.45pm on Saturday and Ajikumar’s body was found inside the driver’s cabin. The body was shifted to a mortuary and will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem examination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp