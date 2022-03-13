STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Indian National League factions wait for LDF decision

Both factions of the Indian National League (INL) are eagerly waiting for a call from the LDF leadership to attend the meeting of the front, scheduled to be held on March 15.

Published: 13th March 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Both factions of the Indian National League (INL) are eagerly waiting for a call from the LDF leadership to attend the meeting of the front, scheduled to be held on March 15. The meeting will be crucial for both factions led by A P Abdul Wahab and Kasim Irikkur.  

Sources said that LDF is likely to keep both factions out of the meeting. LDF leadership had asked both factions to solve the issues if they want to remain in the Front. Since the suggestion was not honoured, INL will likely to be kept out of the LDF meetings. Meanwhile, Wahab claimed that his faction is the real INL and will continue to associate with the LDF. 

Briefing reporters after the meeting of his supporters here on Saturday, Wahab said his faction will meet the LDF leadership to appraise it of the recent developments.  The meeting also decided to issue a show-cause notice to Minister Ahamed Devarkovil, who has been made the chairman of the ad hoc state committee by the national leadership. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian National League LDF
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp