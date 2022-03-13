Indian National League factions wait for LDF decision

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Both factions of the Indian National League (INL) are eagerly waiting for a call from the LDF leadership to attend the meeting of the front, scheduled to be held on March 15. The meeting will be crucial for both factions led by A P Abdul Wahab and Kasim Irikkur.

Sources said that LDF is likely to keep both factions out of the meeting. LDF leadership had asked both factions to solve the issues if they want to remain in the Front. Since the suggestion was not honoured, INL will likely to be kept out of the LDF meetings. Meanwhile, Wahab claimed that his faction is the real INL and will continue to associate with the LDF.

Briefing reporters after the meeting of his supporters here on Saturday, Wahab said his faction will meet the LDF leadership to appraise it of the recent developments. The meeting also decided to issue a show-cause notice to Minister Ahamed Devarkovil, who has been made the chairman of the ad hoc state committee by the national leadership.