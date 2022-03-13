STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Temporary jobs for backward class students

These youngsters will also help solve the technical problems the department faces while implementing various programmes at the panchayat level.

Published: 13th March 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

Representational Image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Youngsters from backward communities who have completed technical education will be given temporary jobs in accredited engineers section of backward class development department, said K Radhakrishnan, Minister for Welfare of SC/ST Communities.

He was speaking after inaugurating various programmes of Kondotty block panchayat in Malappuram on Saturday. The recruitment will be conducted to fulfil two goals of the state government, the minister added.

“The job will be provided for two years. The postings will solve the issue of backward class students who are struggling to get a job after completing the courses because they don’t have experience that an employer demands.

These youngsters will also help solve the technical problems the department faces while implementing various programmes at the panchayat level. These temporary employees will help complete the projects of the department, including construction of  houses and study rooms, within deadline,” Radhakrishnan said.

The employees will get a remuneration of Rs 18,000 per month. Under this special recruitment programme, more than 500 students belonging to backward classes are expected to get jobs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp