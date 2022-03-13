Temporary jobs for backward class students

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Youngsters from backward communities who have completed technical education will be given temporary jobs in accredited engineers section of backward class development department, said K Radhakrishnan, Minister for Welfare of SC/ST Communities.

He was speaking after inaugurating various programmes of Kondotty block panchayat in Malappuram on Saturday. The recruitment will be conducted to fulfil two goals of the state government, the minister added.

“The job will be provided for two years. The postings will solve the issue of backward class students who are struggling to get a job after completing the courses because they don’t have experience that an employer demands.

These youngsters will also help solve the technical problems the department faces while implementing various programmes at the panchayat level. These temporary employees will help complete the projects of the department, including construction of houses and study rooms, within deadline,” Radhakrishnan said.

The employees will get a remuneration of Rs 18,000 per month. Under this special recruitment programme, more than 500 students belonging to backward classes are expected to get jobs.