STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

After 18 months, daily cases in Kerala dip below 1000

Daily cases in the state remained above 1,000-mark since August 3, 2020 — when 962 new cases were reported.

Published: 14th March 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a clear indication that the third wave is waning, the number of daily Covid cases reported in the state dropped below 1,000 on Sunday, after a gap of more than one-and-a-half years. Kerala reported 885 new cases on the day with a test positivity rate  (TPR) of 4.17%.

Daily cases in the state remained above 1,000-mark since August 3, 2020 — when 962 new cases were reported. The state witnessed a surge in cases from there on, followed by the Covid second wave. Health Minister Veena George said though the cases have come down, it was not time yet to take the guard off. “We need to remain vigilant even though the cases have reduced. The precautionary measures should be continued for some more time. The aim is to eradicate Covid,” she said.

Currently, there are 8,846 Covid patients in the state, of whom 866 are admitted to various hospitals. The peak of the second wave saw the cases per day increasing to 43,529, on May 3, 2021. The lowest number of per day cases reported between second and third waves was on December 27, 2021 (1,636 cases).

The third wave that started in the beginning of this year peaked on January 25, with 55,475 cases. The prevalence of highly transmissible Omicron took the TPR to alarming levels. Veena said the government could check the third wave effectively with a different strategy. “The containment measures were based on severity of the disease. There was no shortage of hospital beds, ICUs and ventilators during the third wave,” she said.

The state has witnessed a sharp ascend and descend of the third wave, a pattern similar to other parts of the world. The third wave saw the weekly infection rate at 45% in the first week, 148% in the second and 215% in the third week. But it declined to 71% and 16% in the subsequent weeks.

First Covid case: January 30, 2020
First 1,000 daily cases: July 22, 2020
Peak of second wave: May 12, 2021 (43,529) 
Peak of third wave: Jan 25, 2022 (55,475)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 TPR Kerala COVID Data Veena George
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp