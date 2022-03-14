How inter-state joint ops helped nab Bangla workers

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The two Bangladesh natives Lablu Hussain, 39, and Juval Husain, 24, never used mobile phones and police were certain that once they reached Kolkata, it would be really hard to catch them. But a coordinated effort of police forces of three states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh — apart from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) helped in nabbing the two within 48 hours of the murder of elderly couple - A P Cherian, 75, and his wife Lillykutty Cherian, 68, at Venmony.

The forces are now rejoicing the proud moment after a court on March 8 sentenced one accused to death while awarding a life sentence to the other. The Venmony couple murder case of 2019, which could have ended as another unsolved murder case for Kerala Police, has now become a feather in the cap for the state police. When the then Ernakulam range DIG Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar S and former Alappuzha SP K M Tomy look back at the case, they feel that this particular case too had a divine intervention which helped them crack it. “In fact, it was an RPF official’s decision to relook the CCTV visuals of busy Chennai railway station that helped us nab the accused,” said Tomy.

Kaliraj says the case was proved because of the coordinated operation of the police forces. “On our request, officials of Tamil Nadu police, Andhra Police and RPF immediately swung to action and nabbed the accused,” he said.

How police cracked the case

SP Tomy was at home when he received a call in the morning of November 12, 2019 from the then Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian about the murder of the elderly couple. The police on interrogating neighbours and relatives, they got information that two migrant labourers were at the couple’s house to clean the courtyard three days ago.

The police got to know from fellow migrant workers that the two were missing from the area. Police found the two had come from Bangladesh on a tourist visa and never used a mobilephone. Police zeored in on a labourer who had taken a pic of the two in his mobilephone. After collecting the pic, a nation-wide alert was issued.

DIG Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar weighed the possibility of the two suspects fleeing to Bangladesh and a team was sent to Kolkata to conduct a search. Post-mortem report came in stating that the murder took place on November 11, 2019 evening and the incident came to light only on November 12 morning when the relatives came to the house after they didn’t see the couple at the church.

Meanwhile, an RPF officer at Chennai railway station spotted the suspects during a second round of monitoring of CCTV visuals. About 1pm on November 12, police received a call from the RPF officer that he had spotted two persons who had boarded Coromandel Express to Kolkata.

Police teams from Chennai and Andhra also started coordinating with RPF to track the train and nab the suspects. When the train reached Visakhapatnam on November 13, an RPF team boarded the train while police teams positioned a few distance away.

Though the accused escaped from the train, police caught them in a chase. SP Tomy received a call in the evening, that police had nabbed the two and had also recovered money and gold ornaments which they from the elderly couple’s house.

