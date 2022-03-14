Kerala records 809 fresh COVID-19 cases, 78 deaths

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Monday recorded 809 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total caseload to 65,21,907 so far.

The southern State reported 78 deaths and took the tally to 66,886 till date, according to an official press release.

Of the 78, seven occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 71 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

It said that no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. With 1,597 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries reached 64,46,221 and the active cases dropped to 7,980, the release said. As many as 18,467 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 141 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram (111) and Kollam (84), the release said.

Of the new cases, eight were health workers and 769 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 32, the release said.

There are currently 24,808 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 23,960 are in home or institutional quarantine and 848 in hospitals, the release said.