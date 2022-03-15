STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Children of late leaders urge CPI to rethink SilverLine stance

In an open letter to CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran on Monday, children of late leaders of the party said the semi-high-speed rail project could harm the state’s common interests.

Published: 15th March 2022

Silverline project

File photo of protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Left government is determined to go ahead with the SilverLine project, children of former CPI stalwarts have approached the party leadership urging for a rethink. 

In an open letter to CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran on Monday, children of late leaders of the party said the semi-high-speed rail project could harm the state’s common interests. They said CPI taking a stance on the issue that can affect the lives of the masses, without detailed discussions, is in no way acceptable. CPI has no liability to stand with the CPM, ignoring public sentiment.  

There are 21 signatories to the letter including Dr V Ramankutty, K P Sasi, Ambika Nair, Meghnad N E and S Anitha. They comprise children of late leaders like C Achutha Menon, K Damodaran, C Unniraja,  M N Govindan Nair,  V V Raghavan, N E Balaram, P T Punnoose and Rosamma Punnoose,  K Govinda Pillai, K Madhavan, Puthupally Raghavan, P Ravindran, Pavanan,  Kambisseri Karunakaran, S Sharma and Podora Kunhiraman. 

As done in the past, CPI should take an open stance if people’s interests are at stake. There’s no need for the party to surrender its individuality in the matter, and that the CPI leadership should make its determination felt in the matter, the letter urged.

