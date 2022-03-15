STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Digital survey: 4,700 contract staff to be hired

He said applications for land conversion for constructing houses as part of the government’s LIFE Mission housing scheme would be given special consideration and settled in a timely manner.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For completing digital survey in a time-bound manner, 1,500 surveyors and 3,200 helpers will be hired on contract, Revenue Minister K Rajan told the assembly on Monday. “By completing digital survey, land-related services in the departments of Survey, Revenue and Registration can be brought under one portal and survey records can be stored digitally without expiration.

A map-based transit system can also be implemented, “ he said. Rajan said though resurvey was over in 913 out of 1,666 villages, the digital record has been made available only in 89 villages. He said applications for land conversion for constructing houses as part of the government’s LIFE Mission housing scheme would be given special consideration and settled in a timely manner.

“It will be specially included in the standard operating procedure prepared to resolve the confusion in handling land grading applications, “ Rajan said.

