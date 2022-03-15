STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC slams Kerala over personal staff pension

Justice Nazeer, quoting a media report, told the KSRTC’s counsel, “You are the only state where persons are appointed by ministers for two years and are given lifelong pension.

Published: 15th March 2022

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court on Monday criticised the state government over the issue of lifelong statutory pension for personal staff of ministers in Kerala, which was brought to public attention by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

While considering a petition filed by KSRTC challenging differential pricing of diesel to bulk purchasers, a bench comprising Justice Abdul Nazeer and Justice Krishna Murari asked the corporation’s counsel to tell the state “why couldn’t they do this (give relief to KSRTC) if they can do that (granting pension to personal staff members who served only two years).”

Justice Nazeer, quoting a media report, told the KSRTC’s counsel, “You are the only state where persons are appointed by ministers for two years and are given lifelong pension. Very high authorities of your state have said this.” The judge was referring to the interview of Khan published on Monday. Khan has formally asked the government to stop the practice of giving statutory pension to personal staff with a minimum service of two years. He has sought a list of pensioners from the chief secretary.

Pension: Guv’s plea to parties

Reac ting to the SC’s observation, Khan urged all parties to reconsider their stand, considering the larger interest of the state. “As you know, I can’t take a decision on this,” he told reporters in New Delhi. KSRTC’s plea was against charging Rs 7 per litre more than retail price.

It sought directions to the Centre for forming an independent statutory regulatory authority to ensure protection of interest of bulk purchasers. Senior advocate V Giri said charging differential price by stateowned oil firms was against the spirit of the deal between KSRTC and oil companies.

