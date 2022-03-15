STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Supreme Court stays ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne

The Centre banned the channel on January 31. A single bench and a division bench of the Kerala High Court had upheld the ban.

Published: 15th March 2022 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the ban imposed by the Centre on Malayalam news channel MediaOne.

The apex court passed the interim order in a special leave petition filed by the company running MediaOne assailing the Kerala High Court's judgment of upholding the decision of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to not renew the broadcast license of the channel, Live Law reports.

The Centre banned the channel on January 31. A single bench and a division bench of the Kerala High Court had upheld the ban.

On Tuesday, a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath stayed the ban after examining the files produced by the Ministry of Home Affairs raising security concerns regarding the company running the channel.

The bench said that a prima facie case was made out for the grant of interim relief for the channel. The channel, reportedly backed by the Kerala chapter of Jamaat-e-Islami, has been allowed to operate as usual.

ALSO READ | Revocation of MediaOne license a clampdown on broader press freedom in India: Eminent persons

The Union has been asked to file the counter-affidavit by March 26. The bench indicated that it will go into the issue of the tenability of the sealed cover procedure.

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the channel noted that today the Chief Justice of India, in another matter, disapproved the practice of giving reports in sealed covers.

Further, he said that the channel has been functioning for over 11 years and no security concerns were raised at any point. Security clearance is not necessary at the time of renewal, he pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MediaOne Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud Justice Surya Kant Justice Vikram Nath
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp