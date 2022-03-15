STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will appeal against Indian nurse Nimisha Priya's death penalty in Yemen: Centre

The Centre shall take all proactive steps to institute an appeal before the next appellate forum in accordance with prevalent law in Yemen.

Published: 15th March 2022 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Wedding picture of Tomy Thomas and Nimisha Priya.

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Centre has informed the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that it will take appropriate steps to institute an appeal before the next appellate forum challenging the death sentence awarded to Nimisha Priya.

Anurag Ahluwalia appearing for the Centre, on instructions, apprised Justice Yashwant Varma that the Centre shall take all proactive steps to institute an appeal before the next appellate forum in accordance with prevalent law in Yemen, Live Law reports

He also apprised the court that the Councillor present in Yemen shall extend cooperation and facilitate the travel of persons wanting to negotiate with the victim's family in order to pursue their purported aim to settle the dispute.

The submissions were made during the hearing of a petition filed by the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council through its Chairman, an organisation formed by a group of Non-Resident Keralites, working in different countries and also in different parts of India.

An appeal court in Yemen on March 7 had upheld the capital punishment awarded to Nimisha by a lower court in 2018.

ALSO READ | An appeal court in Yemen upholds death sentence awarded to Kerala nurse

Nimisha Priya, a native of Palakkad in Kerala was found guilty of murdering 24-year-old Talal Abdo Mahdi in 2017. Nimisha, who was working as a nurse in Yemen, was accused of chopping his body into pieces and disposing of it in a water tank.

She has been pleading for commuting her death sentence on the ground that she was compelled to use force after she had to suffer physical torture at the hands of Talal.

Nimisha has a seven-year-old daughter who stays with her father Tomy Thomas in Idukki.

