Covid vaccine drive for 12-14 age group in Kerala from Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will start the Covid vaccination drive for children in the 12-14 age group at select centres in the state on a pilot basis from Wednesday. The location of the vaccination centres and timing will be announced at the local level.

“Ongoing examinations are the reason for the slow start of vaccination of children in the 12-14 age group. Full-scale vaccination will be held during the vacation. Proper planning will be done and parents’ concerns addressed beforehand,” Health Minister Veena George said.

The health department will issue a detailed guideline for vaccination in the younger age group and also coordinate with the education department to expand vaccination among children.

All children born between 2008 and 2010 are eligible for the jabs. The state has around 15 lakh such children. However, children born in 2010 will become eligible the day they turn 12. So, on Wednesday (March 16) children born between 2008 and March 16, 2010, will receive the vaccine. Though online and spot registrations would be available, slots would be provided to those booking online after the Centre approves the provision in the CoWIN portal.

The Centre has also approved precautionary doses to everyone aged above 60 years without comorbidities. At present, senior citizens with comorbidities and frontline workers are being given the doses.