STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Degree certificates to be given without delay: R Bindu

The minister said an online grievance redressal portal has been set up to streamline exam results at universities.

Published: 16th March 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Higher Education Minister R Bindu ( File Photo)

Higher Education Minister R Bindu ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government would take steps to make degree certificates available from universities without delay, Higher Education minister R Bindu told the assembly on Tuesday.She said the Kerala Technological University (KTU) has introduced an online system for the direct download of certificates through Digilocker. This would also be extended to other universities in the state, the minister said.

Bindu said the government-appointed commission for revising exams has submitted its report. “Its recommendations will be implemented in the coming academic year,” she said.The minister said universities should not be blamed for isolated incidents of corruption. “Vigilance has arrested an MG University employee who took bribes. She has been suspended pending investigation. Departmental-level investigations have also been initiated,” Bindu said in the assembly.

The minister said an online grievance redressal portal has been set up to streamline exam results at universities. The front office systems are better equipped to provide services directly to students, she added.Bindu told the assembly that there is no government policy to accept foreign investment in higher education. 

“The government is implementing various projects using plan funds, and funds from NABARD, KIIFB, and RUSA to transform government colleges into centres of excellence,” she said.“The state has sanctioned `75 crore for the development of 48 government colleges and `150 crore for the development of seven government engineering colleges through KIIFB. The government has set aside `50 crore for the development of nine polytechnics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Bindu
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp