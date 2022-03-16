Degree certificates to be given without delay: R Bindu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government would take steps to make degree certificates available from universities without delay, Higher Education minister R Bindu told the assembly on Tuesday.She said the Kerala Technological University (KTU) has introduced an online system for the direct download of certificates through Digilocker. This would also be extended to other universities in the state, the minister said.

Bindu said the government-appointed commission for revising exams has submitted its report. “Its recommendations will be implemented in the coming academic year,” she said.The minister said universities should not be blamed for isolated incidents of corruption. “Vigilance has arrested an MG University employee who took bribes. She has been suspended pending investigation. Departmental-level investigations have also been initiated,” Bindu said in the assembly.

The minister said an online grievance redressal portal has been set up to streamline exam results at universities. The front office systems are better equipped to provide services directly to students, she added.Bindu told the assembly that there is no government policy to accept foreign investment in higher education.

“The government is implementing various projects using plan funds, and funds from NABARD, KIIFB, and RUSA to transform government colleges into centres of excellence,” she said.“The state has sanctioned `75 crore for the development of 48 government colleges and `150 crore for the development of seven government engineering colleges through KIIFB. The government has set aside `50 crore for the development of nine polytechnics.