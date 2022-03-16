STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC quashes govt notice against Kanan Devan

The court said there was no dispute to the government pleader about the applicability of the judgments in the case.

Published: 16th March 2022 06:08 AM

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday quashed the notice issued by the Revenue Department to Kanan Devan Hills Plantations Company Private Limited asking it to show the cause why the bungalows leased out to it should not be taken over for violation of lease conditions.  

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan issued the order on a petition filed by the company challenging the show cause notice.When the petition came up for hearing, counsel for the company pointed out that the point raised in the petition is covered in favour of the company as per the judgment delivered in 2015. 

The court had then made it clear that there was no impediment in the petitioner utilising the estate bungalows in its plantations located within the land restored to them under the provision of the KDH Act for conducting tourism resorts/homestays.  

The court said there was no dispute to the government pleader about the applicability of the judgments in the case. The government pleader submitted that the judgment is challenged and a writ appeal is pending. Admittedly, there is no interim order on the writ appeal. Hence in the light of the judgment, this writ petition is to be allowed and the notice quashed, held the court.

