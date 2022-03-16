Idukki: Youth poisons friend to death

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: An 18-year-old was killed after his friend gave him alcohol mixed with poison at Maniyampetti in Nettithozhu near Kattappana on Tuesday. The deceased is Rajkumar, son of Pavanraj of Sathyavilasam house at Maniyampetti. His friend Praveenkumar, 23, of Maniyampetti was arrested in the case.

The incident happened on Monday. As per the police, Rajkumar had been missing from Monday. Based on the complaint filed by his family members, the Vandanmedu police have been on a search for Rajkumar since Monday night. Meanwhile, some eyewitnesses told the police that they last saw Rajkumar along with Praveenkumar.

Although the police went to take Praveenkumar into custody on Monday night, he threatened them that he would commit suicide, forcing the cops to withdraw. However, on Tuesday morning, Praveenkumar was taken into custody.

“As he was a drug addict, the culprit didn’t cooperate with the police initially during interrogation. Later, he gave a hint about the forest area where Rajkumar’s body was located,” Vandanmedu Inspector Navas V S told TNIE.

Based on that, the police carried out a search in the Tamil Nadu forest area near Maniyampetti and Rajkumar’s body was found around Tuesday noon. “Rajkumar had misbehaved with Praveenkumar’s sister and the latter said he took revenge by killing him,” a police officer said.