STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Idukki: Youth poisons friend to death

Based on that, the police carried out a search in the Tamil Nadu forest area near Maniyampetti and Rajkumar’s body  was found around Tuesday noon. 

Published: 16th March 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: An 18-year-old was killed after his friend gave him alcohol mixed with poison at Maniyampetti in Nettithozhu near Kattappana on Tuesday. The deceased is Rajkumar, son of Pavanraj of Sathyavilasam house at Maniyampetti. His friend Praveenkumar, 23, of Maniyampetti was arrested in the case. 

The incident happened on Monday. As per the police, Rajkumar had been missing from Monday. Based on the complaint filed by his family members, the Vandanmedu police have been on a search for Rajkumar since Monday night. Meanwhile, some eyewitnesses told the police that they last saw Rajkumar along with Praveenkumar. 

Although the police went to take Praveenkumar into custody on Monday night, he threatened them that he would commit suicide, forcing the cops to withdraw. However, on Tuesday morning, Praveenkumar was taken into custody. 

“As he was a drug addict, the culprit didn’t cooperate with the police initially during interrogation. Later, he gave a hint about the forest area where Rajkumar’s body was located,” Vandanmedu Inspector Navas V S told TNIE.  

Based on that, the police carried out a search in the Tamil Nadu forest area near Maniyampetti and Rajkumar’s body  was found around Tuesday noon. “Rajkumar had misbehaved with Praveenkumar’s sister and the latter said he took revenge by killing him,” a police officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idukki
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp