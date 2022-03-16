STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala: Personal staff pension expense shoots up by 53%

This fiscal, estimated spending revised to Rs 9.26 crore as against Rs 6.03 crore in 2020-21  
 

By MS Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The amount disbursed as pension to personal staff of ministers and others with cabinet rank is expected to record a 53% increase this fiscal. As the 2021-22 financial year draws to a close, the estimated spending has been revised to Rs 9.26 crore as against Rs 6.03 crore in 2020-21. 

The whopping increase in the amount under this head comes after registering a fall in the last two years. It came down from Rs 7.67 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 7.14 crore in 2019-20, and then to Rs 6.03 crore in 2020-21.There are around 1,250 people eligible for personal staff pension as of 2019. This year, over 250 personal staffers who served in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government will be added to the list. 

Sources said the steep rise in spending was due to payment of arrears after the salary and pension revision of government employees and pensioners as per the recommendation of the Eleventh Pay Revision Commission. However, barring the revision in salary and pension, the government has not responded to other recommendations of the commission on personal staffers.

The commission had asked the government to prevent the malpractice where ministers and other administrators appoint double the number of personal staff in violation of their original entitlement. This is done to help more people get pension. As per rule, a person who served minimum three years is eligible for pension.

The qualifying service for maximum pension is 30 years. Any tenure above 2 years and 29 years is rounded to three years and 30 years, respectively. So, a person with two years and one day of qualifying service becomes eligible for the minimum pension of Rs 3,500 plus 9 per cent dearness allowance. 

“Using the provision, two persons can be appointed to a post on rotation and both will become eligible for minimum pension. This is gross abuse of rules. Hence, pension rules may be amended to the effect that four years and above rounded to five years is the minimum qualifying service to earn minimum pension,” the commission had said in its report.

Providing pension to personal staffers who served for short stint is against principles of democracy and fiscal management, says economist Mary George. “These are backdoor appointments that make a mockery of thousands of unemployed youths appearing for PSC examinations. The pension benefit makes people loyal to their political masters and they would continue serving them as gratitude even after leaving the office. However, why should government shoulder this burden,” she asks.

The argument that the amount is low holds no merit, she says. “Little drops make the mighty ocean. Kerala is facing a severe financial crisis and such excesses cannot be justified at any cost,” she said.

