Campus violence, protest rock Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six KSU leaders of Government Law College, including the unit president who is a woman, were injured in a clash between SFI and KSU workers on the college campus on Tuesday night.

Later at night, a rented house near Kunnukuzhy where KSU workers lived was also attacked and seven persons were injured. And on Wednesday, a protest march to the assembly led by Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil against the incident turned violent with the police using water cannons multiple times on the protesters.

KSU unit president Safna Yakub, secretary Ashik Ashraf and Nithin Thampi were among those injured in Tuesday’s violence on the campus. KSU leaders blamed SFI workers for the clash, saying it was the student outfit’s retaliation to KSU winning a seat in the college union election.

A video of the incident released by KSU showed Safna being pushed to the ground, dragged and beaten up by around 15 persons reportedly studying in the same college. The clash took place right after the inauguration of the new college union.

“I was targeted while trying to save a fellow KSU member who was being attacked by SFI workers. SFI did not want a political alternative on the law college campus and hence attacked us without provocation. Though there have been attacks against us in the past and we have filed complaints, no action has been taken. The college staff council has always favoured SFI and never acted on our complaints,” alleged Safna, who was hospitalised along with the other injured workers.

The police team present at the spot remained mute spectators, she alleged. The Museum police and Medical College police have registered cases against 12 and six SFI members, respectively. Based on a counter-complaint by SFI, which alleged its members were attacked by KSU workers, the Museum police also booked 28 KSU members, including 20 who have been identified.

Chaos in house

The incident triggered widespread protest with Opposition leader V D Satheesan raising the issue in the assembly and Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden seeking to ban SFI in the Lok Sabha. Satheesan said one could not differentiate between SFI workers and goons. He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should not stoop to the level of a party secretary who orders elimination of political rivals.

“The CM has given a licence to a group of people to do anything on campuses,” Satheesan said before the Congress staged a walkout. In his reply, Pinarayi said Satheesan was behaving like a Youth Congress/KSU leader and was gradually losing his mental balance over Congress’ debacle in the recent assembly elections.

Action sought

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi condemned Tuesday’s attack allegedly by SFI workers and urged the state government to take action against the guilty.

Congress state unit will observe protest day on Thursday against “SFI hooliganism in law college”. KPCC general secretary T U Radhakrishnan said protests will be held in all districts.