Congress to hold door-to-door membership drive

The state Congress will intensify the membership campaign and a war room has also been set up at its headquarters at Indira Bhavan here for the same.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress will intensify the membership campaign and a war room has also been set up at its headquarters at Indira Bhavan here for the same. The membership fee is Rs 5.  The state leadership has also decided to hold a week-long door-to-door campaign from March 25 to 31 which will see booth and mandalam office representatives visiting houses.

Following the directive from the central Congress leadership, the state unit has decided to give training to enrollers chosen from block committees. The regional training camps will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur which will be overseen by state president K Sudhakaran. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and senior leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala will also be attending the regional meetings. 

