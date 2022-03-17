STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

New melsanthi for Guruvayur temple

T M Krishna Chandran of Thiyannurmana in Koonathara near Kavalappara has been selected as the melsanthi of Sree Krishna temple, Guruvayur, through a draw of lots.

Published: 17th March 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Guruvayur

Guruvayur

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: TM Krishna Chandran of Thiyannurmana in Koonathara near Kavalappara has been selected as the melsanthi of Sree Krishna temple, Guruvayur, through a draw of lots. The appointment is for a period of six months from April 1.

The draw of lots was conducted by present melsanthi Thekkepattu Jayaprakashan after the afternoon poojas at the Namaskara Mandapam as per the directions of thantri Brahmasri P C Dineshan Namboodiripad. Devaswom administrative committee members Mallisseri Parameswaran Namboodiripad, K V Mohana Krishnan, administrator K P Vinayan and devotees were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guruvayur
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp