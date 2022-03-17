New melsanthi for Guruvayur temple

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: TM Krishna Chandran of Thiyannurmana in Koonathara near Kavalappara has been selected as the melsanthi of Sree Krishna temple, Guruvayur, through a draw of lots. The appointment is for a period of six months from April 1.

The draw of lots was conducted by present melsanthi Thekkepattu Jayaprakashan after the afternoon poojas at the Namaskara Mandapam as per the directions of thantri Brahmasri P C Dineshan Namboodiripad. Devaswom administrative committee members Mallisseri Parameswaran Namboodiripad, K V Mohana Krishnan, administrator K P Vinayan and devotees were present.