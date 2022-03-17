Security breach: Four outsiders visit Mullaperiyar dam site, case registered

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: In a serious security breach, four outsiders have visited the Mullaperiyar dam in Idukki which is a prohibited area. An official of the Water Resources Department of Tamil Nadu accompanied them on their visit on Sunday.

Soon after the incident became controversial, the Mullaperiyar police on Wednesday registered a case against the four persons. Retired sub inspectors of Kerala Police, Rahim and Abdhul Salam, John Varghese, a retired cop with the Delhi police department, and his son John Varghese visited the dam site along with an executive engineer of Tamil Nadu Water Resources department on Sunday.

Rahim and Abdhul Salam, who are residents of Kumily, had earlier worked in the police station here. Hence they were familiar with the officials of Tamil Nadu water resources department, who visit the dam site occasionally. The retired cops used their acquaintance with the official to travel along with him in the boat owned by Tamil Nadu to the dam site.

Security officials who were on duty, however, permitted their entry. Moreover, the officials didn’t enter the details of the visitors in the GD (General Diary) register, maintained by cops, it is learnt. After the issue became controversial, a probe was held under the leadership of Mullaperiyar DySP Nandan Pillai, who found lapses on the part of officials in his primary investigation.

The visitors who travelled along with the TN official was identified from CCTV footage recovered from Thekkady. Apart from taking action against the trespassers, a department-level action will be taken against the officials who were responsible for the security breach, it is learnt.

MP denied permission

Earlier, when Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose tried to visit the dam in August last year, the Kerala Police in Mullaperiyar had denied him permission pointing out security issues