STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Security breach: Four outsiders visit Mullaperiyar dam site, case registered

Soon after the incident became controversial, the Mullaperiyar police on Wednesday registered a case against the four persons.

Published: 17th March 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: In a serious security breach, four outsiders have visited  the Mullaperiyar dam in Idukki which is a prohibited area.  An official of the Water Resources Department of Tamil Nadu accompanied them on their visit on Sunday. 

Soon after the incident became controversial, the Mullaperiyar police on Wednesday registered a case against the four persons.  Retired sub inspectors of Kerala Police, Rahim and Abdhul Salam, John Varghese, a retired cop with the Delhi police department, and his son John Varghese visited the dam site along with an executive engineer of Tamil Nadu Water Resources department on Sunday. 

Rahim and Abdhul Salam, who are residents of Kumily, had earlier worked  in the police station here. Hence they were familiar with the officials of Tamil Nadu water resources department, who visit the dam site occasionally.  The retired cops used their acquaintance with the official to travel along with him in the boat owned by Tamil Nadu to the dam site. 

Security officials who were on duty, however, permitted their entry. Moreover, the officials didn’t enter the details of the visitors in the GD (General Diary) register, maintained by cops, it is learnt. After the issue became controversial, a probe was held under the leadership of Mullaperiyar DySP Nandan Pillai,  who found lapses on the part of officials in his primary investigation. 

The visitors who travelled along with the TN official was identified from CCTV footage recovered from Thekkady.  Apart from taking action against the trespassers, a department-level action will be taken against the officials who were responsible for the security breach, it is learnt. 

MP denied permission
Earlier, when Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose tried to visit the dam in August last year, the Kerala Police in Mullaperiyar had denied him permission pointing out security issues

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullaperiyar dam
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp