Users clearing WhatsApp messages normal: Dileep

KOCHI: Actor Dileep, accused in a conspiracy case, on Wednesday informed the High Court that the crime branch’s statement that there has been extraction, deletion and restoration of data from the six mobile phones used by him and others is misleading. He added that the clearing of WhatsApp messages or conversations is a regular process adopted by every user and there is nothing wrong in it.

The statement was filed in response to the submissions of the crime branch on a petition filed by Dileep seeking to quash the case registered in connection with the alleged conspiracy to murder the police officers who had investigated the 2017 actor abduction and assault case.

In a reply to the crime branch’s affidavit, Dileep said the allegations had been raised to scandalise him. He said it was necessary for him, his brother and his brother-in-law to send the mobiles phones which they had used for communicating with director P Balachadrakumar to the forensic laboratory to retrieve and extract all data relating to the communication.

It was done with the sole purpose of cross-examining P Balachandrakumar in the case. The mobile phones were sent to the forensic lab in Mumbai through a reputed courier agency. There was nothing illegal in extracting the data from their mobile phones.

The allegation that they had concealed the mobile phones within a few days after Balachandrakumar had made certain revelations was incorrect and misleading.

DIG under lens for making phone call to Dileep

Kochi: Crime Branch probing the case related to conspiracy to murder officers who investigated actor abduction and rape case has started an inquiry against DIG K Sanjay Kumar Gurudin for allegedly speaking to actor Dileep over phone in January this year. The Crime Branch which retrieved the call details of Dileep’s phone found that Sanjay made a WhatsApp call to Dileep which lasted for 4 minutes and 12 seconds on January 8, this year. According to Crime Branch officials, an explanation would be sought from Sanjay in this regard.

“We are yet to receive the response of Sanjay regarding the phone call made to Dileep. Further steps will be initiated based on the explanation of Sanjay. He is currently on deputation with ITBP,” an official said. Sanjay, who served in Kerala Police, is known for his expertise in cyber-related matters. He is a 2005 batch IPS officer and had served as T’Puram city police commissioner.