Waqf postings: Meet of Muslim groups to be held

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In a deft move that is aimed to prevent the IUML from capitalising on the confusion over the Waqf Board appointment issue, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has convened a meeting of Muslim organisations in Thiruvananthapuram on April 20.

Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema had withdrawn from the agitations on the issue after Pinarayi assured the organisation that any further decision on the issue will be taken only after consulting Muslim organisations. But Minister for Waqf V Abdurehman told the Assembly on Tuesday that the government will go ahead with the decision to hand over appointments in Waqf Board to Public Services Commission.

Minister’s statement put the Samastha in a spot and gave the IUML an opportunity to make innuendos on Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal. IUML state acting general secretary P M A Salam said the government had hoodwinked all those who reposed faith on it. Salam added that IUML had forewarned about the treachery of the CPM because the party had many similar experiences from the LDF government.Stung by the unexpected development, Thangal contacted the Chief Minister and wanted him to convene a meeting of Muslim organisations at the earliest. In a statement issued here, Thangal said he does not take the words of the minister seriously because it was the Chief Minister who gave an assurance to the Samastha.

Samastha has the feeling that the minister is making unnecessary statements that may affect the cordial relationship existing between organisation and the government. They believe that IUML is waiting for an opportunity to put the Samastha in a bad light and Abdurehman is providing a weapon into the party’s hands.

IUML is angry with the Samastha for spoiling the opportunities to put the government on the defensive. The religious body scuttled IUML’s political move to launch protests inside mosques on the issue and finally withdrew from the Muslim Coordination Committee. Samastha’s logic was that it got an assurance from the Chief Minister that all follow-up actions on Waqf issue have been suspended.

Meanwhile, Sunni Yuvajana Sangam (SYS) working secretary Abdul Hameed Faizi Ambalakkadavu blasted those who found fault with the Samastha’s stance. What irked him was the news that appeared in some sections of media saying that there was confusion in Samastha.

Confusion prevails

Samastha has the feeling that the minister is making unnecessary statements that may affect the cordial relationship existing between the organisation and the government.

IUML is angry with the Samastha for spoiling the opportunities to put the government on the defensive.

Sunni Yuvajana Sangam (SYS) working secretary Abdul Hameed Faizi Ambalakkadavu blasted those who found fault with the Samastha’s stance.