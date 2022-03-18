STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

26th edition of IFFK from Friday

With 173 movies from across the world, the 26th edition of International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will open on Friday.

Published: 18th March 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

IFFK

The logo of International Film Festival of Kerala.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With 173 movies from across the world, the 26th edition of International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will open on Friday.

The festival will kick off with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the event at 6.30 pm in Nishagandhi. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian will be the chief guest. Filmmaker Lisa Çalan, a survivor of an ISIS double bombing, will be presented with the Spirit of Cinema award. The 2021 Bangladeshi film ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ is the inaugural movie at the festival. 

General Education Minister V Sivankutty will release the Festival Handbook by giving a copy to Transport Minister Antony Raju. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil will release the festival bulletin. V K Prashanth, MLA, will release the festival edition of the magazine Sameeksha. Ahead of the inauguration ceremony, a musical tribute will be given to late playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. The festival, which will conclude on March 25, will be screened at 15 theatres. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IFFK
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp