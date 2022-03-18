26th edition of IFFK from Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With 173 movies from across the world, the 26th edition of International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will open on Friday.

The festival will kick off with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the event at 6.30 pm in Nishagandhi. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian will be the chief guest. Filmmaker Lisa Çalan, a survivor of an ISIS double bombing, will be presented with the Spirit of Cinema award. The 2021 Bangladeshi film ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ is the inaugural movie at the festival.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty will release the Festival Handbook by giving a copy to Transport Minister Antony Raju. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil will release the festival bulletin. V K Prashanth, MLA, will release the festival edition of the magazine Sameeksha. Ahead of the inauguration ceremony, a musical tribute will be given to late playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. The festival, which will conclude on March 25, will be screened at 15 theatres.