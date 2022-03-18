Justice Hema panel report confidential: Minister Saji Cherian

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian has said that the report of Justice Hema Commission, appointed by the previous LDF government to study the issues being faced by women in Malayalam film industry, could not be made a public document.

Justice Hema herself had asked the government to keep the report confidential because it contained private accounts of victims. The State Information Commissioner has also ruled that it was not a public document for the same reason, on October 22, 2020.

The minister was responding to the criticism of MLA K K Rema for not publicising the report and taking further action to end the exploitation in the industry. She said it was an insult to women to keep the report hidden and it does not augur well for a democratically elected government claiming to support women.

The minister said that a date had been fixed to hear the suggestions of Women in Cinema Collective based on the report and a report will be prepared based on it. He said the issue was taken by the government seriously. “It requires a law which cannot be made hastily. We have started the proceedings,” the minister said.