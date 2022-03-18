Kerala to make divorce registration mandatory

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will soon become the first state in the country to make registration of divorce mandatory. In an attempt to ensure the welfare of divorcees and their children, the government is all set to bring in a legislation making it compulsory to register divorce and to introduce a registry. The decision is as per the recommendations of the assembly committee on the welfare of women, transgenders, children and differently abled, said Local Self Government Minister M V Govindan.

The divorce registry will have details of kids, if any, at the time of divorce. The legislation to ensure the protection of the future of kids will be part of this move. The Law Commission of India, in its 2008 report, had pointed out the need to register both marriages and divorces.

Later, recommendations had come up before the Centre to make it applicable across the country, irrespective of religion or personal law. However, no legislation has been introduced so far. “So far no state has made divorce registration mandatory. Kerala will show the path to other states with this move,” said the minister.

The new law will be titled Kerala Marriage and Divorce Registration Act. The government will also bring in necessary amendments in the Kerala Registration of Marriages (Common) Rules, 2008.

Move to register divorces may backfire: Activist

T’Puram: The proposal was made after detailed studies, said P Aisha Potty, chairperson of the committee on the Welfare of Women, Transgenders, Children and Differently Abled, in the 14th Kerala assembly that came up with the recommendation.

“Elaborate consultations were held with social activists, bureaucrats and other stakeholders before making each proposal. Issues related to marriage and children were looked into in detail before making these recommendations,” she said.

Social activist and writer J Devika, however, took the initiative with a pinch of salt. Divorced women are an extremely vulnerable lot, and making divorce registration mandatory through local bodies could backfire, she said. “Unless and until there’s a proper monitoring mechanism, it could backfire.

The exact benefits of such a registration should be made clear. Ideally it should be under the Women and Child department. Intermediaries should be avoided. A portal can be created where divorcees can register their details. Except for basic details, provision of other information should only be on voluntary basis,” she said.

Reports in House today

U Prathibha, chairperson of the panel on the welfare of women, transgenders, children and differently abled, will present the reports in the assembly on Friday.