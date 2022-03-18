STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trade union workers disrupt unloading work of construction company in Palazhi

Eighteen days after a shop at Perambra here was forced to shut down following the stir by trade unions, yet another firm is facing the heat in the district.

Protest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: 18 days after a shop at Perambra here was forced to shut down following the stir by trade unions, yet another firm is facing the heat in the district. Clash erupted between headload workers and the staff of Venus Enterprises at Palazhi, Kozhikode on Thursday over hiring of headload workers.

The company owners had received special permission from District Labour Court, Kozhikode, to deploy six internal staff for unloading works. Moreover, the High Court had granted police protection during the unloading works. As the period allowed for police protection expired, the company owners alleged that the headload workers of trade unions came and disrupted the unloading process on Thursday.

Ramesan A K, business partner of Venus Enterprises, said, the company was opened in Palazhi three years ago. “We sell building materials that come from Bengaluru and Hyderabad daily. Initially, we had to depend on scattered labourers for unloading the materials on contract basis.

Later, we were sanctioned labour cards for six internal employees to unload the products by the District Labour Court, and the HCt also ordered protection during the work process one month ago. When the period for police protection ended on Wednesday, the headload workers from different TUs came to the company on Thursday and blocked the vehicles laden with products from Bengaluru. We had to send the vehicles back. The TU workers are trying to disrupt the company’s functions deliberately,” he said.

