STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Two LDF candidates file nomination for RS polls from Kerala 

The LDF has fielded CPI(M) state committee member A A Rahim and CPI leader P Santhosh Kumar as the front's candidates and are likely to win the two seats.

Published: 18th March 2022 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

CPM, CPM flags, CPI(M)

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two ruling LDF candidates filed their nominations on Friday for the March 31 biennial election to fill three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala that will fall vacant early next month following the retirement of members.

The LDF has fielded CPI(M) state committee member A A Rahim and CPI leader P Santhosh Kumar as the front's candidates and are likely to win the two seats. The opposition Congress has not announced its candidate for the remaining one seat so far.

The two Left leaders, accompanied by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan, ministers and other leaders of the front, submitted their nomination papers to the State Assembly Secretary here.

The decision to share the seats between the CPI(M) and the CPI that the LDF is to contest was taken by the front at a recent meeting attended by its leaders, including Chief Minister Vijayan.

The Left alliance consists of CPI(M), CPI, KC(M), NCP, JD(S), Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and various smaller parties.

The elections are being held as the terms of senior Congress leader A K Antony, K Somaprasad (CPI-M) and M V Shreyams Kumar (LJD) will expire on April 2. March 21 is the last date for filing the nomination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF Rajya Sabha Kerala CPI(M)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp