Actor abduction case: Cyber expert fails to appear for questioning

The crime branch had given a notice to Sai to appear for interrogation after raiding his house, his wife’s garment shop and a relative’s apartment in Kozhikode on Thursday. 

Malayalam actor Dileep (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cyber expert Sai Sankar did not turn up before the crime branch sleuths for interrogation in the case related to the conspiracy allegedly hatched by actor Dileep and five others for killing police officers who had probed the actor abduction and rape case.

According to crime branch SP M P Mohanachandran Nair, Sai has requested them 10 days’ time to appear for interrogation. “He has sent a message that he has symptoms of Covid and will undergo a test soon,” he said.  The SP confirmed that an iMac desktop computer was seized from the shop of Sai’s wife. The computer was brought to Kochi. 

