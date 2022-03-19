Media plays critical role in nation’s development: PM Modi

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Mathrubhumi daily was part of the glorious tradition of newspapers and journals that were founded all across India to unify people against colonial rule.

Inaugurating the centenary celebrations of the daily online, he said that great figures of Indian struggle for Independence were associated with newspapers or magazines in some way or other.

“If Mathrubhumi was born during India’s freedom movement, the centenary celebrations are taking place when India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said media plays a critical role in the nation’s development. “The example of Swachh Bharat Mission is well-known. Every media house took up the mission with great sincerity. Likewise, the media has played a very encouraging role in popularising yoga, fitness and Beti Bachao, Beti Padao,” he said.

Modi also called upon media to highlight lesser-known places and unsung heroes associated with freedom struggle. Delivering the keynote address, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Mathrubhumi had successfully overcome oppression under British rule. He hailed the newspaper’s efforts to uphold democracy. The chief minister recalled Mathrubhumi’s role in Renaissance movements such as temple entry agitation.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, M K Raghavan, MP, Elamaram Kareem, MP, Mathrubhumi managing director M V Shreyams Kumar, chairman and managing editor P V Chandran and others attended the function. Rahul Gandhi, MP, and Opposition leader V D Satheesan offered felicitation online.