Teachers decry evaluation norms

Allege ploy to award more marks | New rules propose to assign 35-50 answer scripts daily

Published: 19th March 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher secondary teachers have come out against the new guidelines proposed for exam valuation which would assign them 35 to 50 answer scripts per day for evaluation at the valuation camps as opposed to 26 to 40 answer scripts that were assigned earlier. 

They have complained that the new arrangement will affect the overall quality of evaluation of answer scripts of the upcoming second-year higher secondary exams. The teachers have contended that the new guidelines would give them just seven to 10 minutes to evaluate each answer script. There have been instances in the past when disciplinary action had been taken against teachers even for a variation of just two marks after revaluation. 

This would prompt the teachers to award marks liberally and turn the entire exercise into a farce, it is pointed out. “We suspect that the new guidelines have been put in place to indirectly force teachers to award more marks to candidates. If the general education department is sincere, it should extend the time frame for evaluation to ensure that the process is carried out in a free and fair manner,” said an office-bearer of a higher secondary teachers’ association. 

He added that the guidelines were issued in violation of  the understanding reached during the discussions with General Education Minister V Sivankutty and teachers’ association representatives. Last year, the number of full A+ holders in the higher secondary sector saw a nearly three-fold increase when compared to the previous year. Teachers have expressed concern that the numbers may rise further if a lenient valuation is adopted due to fear of disciplinary action.

