UDF boycotts last day of Budget session, to lead protest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition MLAs boycotted the final day of the state budget session of the assembly on Friday. The proceedings were disrupted during question hour when UDF legislators protested against the police high-handedness towards women and children during the agitation against the SilverLine project at Madappally in Changanassery.

On Friday, the main agenda of the house was to pass the vote on account. However, the assembly adjourned indefinitely after tabling the budget documents. Later, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan announced that UDF MLAs would go to Changanassery where the police tried to suppress the anti-SilverLine protest. “We’ve taken a decision to lead and intensify the agitation,” he said.

When the question hour started at 9am, the Opposition members raised slogans against the government holding banners and placards that read ‘Policinte naranayattu’ (police brutality). Immediately, the Speaker intervened and warned the Opposition to remove the placards and banners as these were not allowed in the house.

However, Satheesan countered saying the Opposition was deeply concerned and angered by the brutal police action against the protesters at Madappally. Meanwhile, the Speaker told him that the issue would be taken up for consideration during zero hour. But the Opposition did not agree.