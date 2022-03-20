STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
40 injured as football stadium gallery collapses

Around 40 people, including children, were injured when the gallery of the Poongode football stadium at Wandoor collapsed on Friday night.

Published: 20th March 2022 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 04:13 AM

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Around 40 people, including children, were injured when the gallery of the Poongode football stadium at Wandoor collapsed on Friday night. The incident occurred when a football match was progressing.The injured were immediately shifted to nearby private hospitals. Three of them were later shifted to the Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital.

The stadium was hosting a sevens football tournament. “An area of the gallery along the road  collapsed while the match was progressing. There was heavy rain in the area for the past two days. The rain reduced the strength of the pillars of the temporary gallery,” a person with the emergency rescue force said.

