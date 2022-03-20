Congress' Padmaja Venugopal flays party's leadership

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Padmaja Venugopal has criticised the state Congress leadership for not addressing her concerns. In a Facebook post, she said that she wants to blurt out certain matters. 61-year-old Padmaja had staked claim for the Rajya Sabha seat which she had confided to senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. But her name was not considered by the state leadership. Padmaja, who doesn’t hold any particular post other than being an executive committee member, says that being a disciplined party worker, she has confided her woes to the notice of the party leadership.