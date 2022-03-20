Elderly woman sprays chilli powder at Women’s Commission sitting

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: For 70-year-old Soudamini, the world came crashing around her after the death of her husband Kirathan Namboothiri, a few years ago. Ever since, she has been seeking an investigation into the death of her husband alleging medical negligence, but all in vain as no one was ready to listen to her request.On Saturday, she took an extreme step to invite the attention of authorities by spraying chilli powder during the sitting of Kerala Women’s Commission at the Town Hall in Thrissur.

According to Town East police, the woman who is a native of Velappaya near Mulankunnathukavu, was mentally unstable and was speaking foul language even after being taken into custody. The police registered a case based on the complaint of an official of the Women’s Commission. As per the complaint, the incident happened around 10 am on Saturday, before the arrival of Women’s Commission members. About 50 people were present at the time in the hall.What is curious about Soudamini’s life is that her husband had died following cancer treatment at the age of 84.

She accused prominent oncologists in her complaint to the Women’s Commission alleging that her husband died of medical negligence. Women’s Commission member Shiji Sivaji said that she had attended the last sitting of the commission.

“In the first complaint, she had only alleged medical negligence on the part of the hospitals in the state which led to her husband’s death. But when asked to pinpoint the respondents in the case, she came up with a list of eight oncologists, who are prominent in the field,” Shiji said.

She added that the commission would definitely look into what could be done based on her complaint and whether she needed counselling to bring her out of the trauma, if any. An official with the Women’s Commission said that Soudamini had called her over phone in the office number and sought to consider her case without delay. “When I informed her that the case will be considered in the next sitting, she insulted me over the phone,” the official said. Meanwhile, sources said that her brother took her back home after securing bail.