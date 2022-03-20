Kasaragod: ISL player Abdul Rabeeh's cousin, friend killed in road accident

George Poikayil By

Express News Service

KASARAGOD/ MALAPPURAM: Two youths from Malappuram were killed in a road accident when their motorcycle collided with a truck at Udma in Kasaragod district early Sunday morning.

They were on their way to Goa to watch the Indian Super League (ISL) final between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad later in the day.

The deceased were identified as Shibil A K (20) and Muhammed Jamshir P T (22) of Cherukunnu village in Othukkungal on the outskirts of Malappuram city.

Shibil is the first cousin of Hyderabad FC winger Abdul Rabeeh A K and Jamshir is the footballer's friend.

Kerala Blasters FC tweeted: "Our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of Jamshir and Md Shibil, ardent Blasters fans who lost their lives due to an unfortunate accident on their way to Goa."

Shibil and Jamshir were on an Enfield Bullet. Shibil's brother and four other friends from Malappuram were in another car ahead of them. The group of seven youths from Malappuram would have reached Margao by afternoon for the 7.30 pm match at Fatorda Stadium.

However, when the car reached Uppala, around 30km from Udma, Shibil's brother realised that the duo on the motorcycle was missing. When they phoned Jamshir and Shibil, the call was attended by a police officer.

Bekal police said the motorcycle collided with a poultry truck going towards Kannur. The truck was not carrying load at the time of the accident.

The Bullet was shattered in the impact. Passersby took the two friends to a private hospital in Udma but could not save their lives.

Jamshir was the son of Abdul Kareem and Jameela. He was pursuing PG biochemistry in Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering & Technology in Coimbatore. He is survived by his parents and siblings Jumaila, Jamshad, Noufal and Nihal.

Shibli was the son of Zubair and Jaseena and was a third-year undergraduate student of IKTM Arts & Science College at Cherukulamba in Malappuram. He is survived by his parents and siblings Rumais, Ashmil, and Fida. Shibil was the son of Hyderabad player Rabeeh's father's younger brother.