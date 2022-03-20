Kerala Congress bans leaders from attending CPM party conference seminars

By Express News Service

KANNUR / T’PURAM: Congress state president K Sudhakaran on Saturday said party senior leaders have been asked not to participate in the seminars organised by the CPM in connection with its 23rd party congress to be held in Kannur from April 6 to 10.

“There will be no compromise regarding Congress’ opposition towards the CPM. I have conveyed the general sentiments of party workers to the leaders that they should not take part in such seminars,” said Sudhakaran.

The CPM had earlier announced the names of MP Shashi Tharoor and K V Thomas in the list of speakers at seminars to be held as part of the party congress. “Congress workers and KSU activists across the campuses in the state are being beaten up by the CPM. The Congress cannot compromise with such a party,” the Congress state president said.

Responding to Sudhakaran’s statement, Shashi Tharoor said he was not aware of any ban on him attending the CPM seminar at Kannur. “If the party comes up with a directive, I will discuss it with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and decide. Since it is a national-level programme, I have promised to attend the seminar”, Tharoor told reporters in T’Puram.

While Tharoor was invited by the CPM leadership to attend the seminar on the challenges faced by secularism, senior Congress leader K V Thomas has been extended an invitation to speak on state-Central government relations.