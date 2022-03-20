STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No going back on SilverLine: Pinarayi; attempt to create Nandigram in Kerala, says Kodiyeri

Protests against SilverLine part of deliberate attempt to block state’s development, says chief minister 

Published: 20th March 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Congress and BJP workers protesting against the SilverLine project at Chottanikkara.

Congress and BJP workers protesting against the SilverLine project at Chottanikkara.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In spite of mounting protests against the stone-laying for SilverLine’s Social Impact Assessment, both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM leadership have made it clear that the government will go ahead with the project.

While Pinarayi termed the protests part of a deliberate attempt to block the state’s development, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the agitations are politically motivated. Responding to UDF accusations, Kodiyeri alleged that the opposition was trying to create a Nandigram in Kerala. 

Inaugurating the KSTA state conference here on Saturday, Pinarayi said whatever the government has promised, the same will be implemented on the ground. “None of the projects will remain only on paper. How much ever be the opposition, the government will go ahead with the project,” the CM said. 

“SilverLine is for future generations. The government is trying to create a new Kerala. While the entire state supports the same, only a section of people feel that it should never happen,” he added. Referring to the widespread protests against the stone-laying, Pinarayi said that it is the Opposition UDF and BJP that have been standing in way of the state’s development. 

“They do not want Kerala to move even an inch forward. Earlier too, such attempts were made. The state made progress, only by defeating such moves. The people have woken up to such attempts,” said Pinarayi. 

Later speaking to the media, Kodiyeri termed the protests as politically motivated, and that such moves will be politically dealt with. “The UDF attempt is to create a Nandigram in Kerala. It’s a planned and deliberate attempt to create a riot-like situation leading to police firing,” alleged Kodiyeri. 

Kodiyeri said the LDF government will not withdraw the project. It does not intend to fight with the masses. But when police come under attack, they will retaliate. “Let the Opposition go ahead with agitations. We are not against that. But the LDF government will not surrender to protests and move away from projects,” he reiterated. The government will implement the project by taking the public into confidence. The government is always open to listening to people who are at the receiving end,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nandigram Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan CPM Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Silverline
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp