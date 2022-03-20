STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Trade, tourism sectors upset over 48-hour national strike call

The trade union protest is likely to push state into a hartal-like situation

Published: 20th March 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Protest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By MS Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The national strike called by trade unions on March 28 and 29 is likely to push Kerala into a hartal-like situation. Trade, industry and tourism sectors that are struggling hard to recover from the pandemic effect are upset over the unions’ decision to stick to the ‘48-hour strike mode’ despite the challenging times.The two-day protest is against the privatisation of public sector enterprises and the Central government’s anti-labourer and anti-farmer policies among others.

The office-bearers of the joint committee of trade unions had recently urged the public to cooperate with the strike by not plying vehicles and keeping all establishments closed.Public transport, both by the state-run KSRTC and private operators, are sure to keep off the road. All trade unions of KSRTC staff, except BMS, have served strike notice to the management. The KSRTC, which was recently identified as the top loss-incurring public sector enterprise, will have to forgo daily revenue of `6 crore owing to the strike.     

“It seems the 48-hour strike has become an annual ritual. It’s only in Kerala that the shops are forcibly shut down and the public transport system is brought to a standstill. Only our economy, trade and industry are put to suffering. It is sad that the unions did not show mercy by resorting to a different mode of protest rather than a total shutdown during the pandemic time,” said Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi state president S S Manoj. “The strike will deprive 15 lakh traders and more than 30 lakh staff of their two days’ income,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) wants the strike to be cut short and postponed.“The unions should have opted for a strike with a smaller duration this year. Also, they should have avoided the financial year-end when entrepreneurs have to complete many formalities like stock-taking,” said association state president M Khalid.

Khalid said a good majority of the MSMEs are self-employment ventures engaging less than five staffers. “We have not yet recovered from the financial stress caused due to the pandemic. Loan instalments are pending for many entrepreneurs. The 48-hour-long shutdown is a severe blow to businesses. I wish the unions postpone the strike,” he said. 

Abraham George, former president of Kerala Travel Mart Society, said the strike will badly affect the tourism sector which has just reopened after a gap of two years.“A strike culture which disrupts normal life will not help the industry. Tourists will not prefer Kerala if they are forced to stay indoors for one or two days during holidays,” he said.  

He said the government’s announcement of exempting the tourism sector from strikes has failed to work at the ground level. “Local politicians will disrupt tourists’ movement. Also, a total shutdown is contradictory to the responsible tourism initiative,” he said. Ironically, Kerala Tourism’s latest product Caravan Tourism is expected to be launched this month-end. Elamaram Kareem, general secretary of the CITU and an office-bearer of the joint committee of trade unions, refused to comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
national strike tourism sector Kerala
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp