Ukraine-returnees seek government support to continue medical studies

Published: 20th March 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after Russian's army tank fires in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022.

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after Russian's army tank fires in Mariupol, Ukraine. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The students who returned from war-torn Ukraine are uncertain about their future as they don’t know when they will be able to resume their studies.

At a press meet held on Saturday, All Kerala Ukraine Medical Students and Parents Association, which was formed recently to highlight the issues of students stranded in the war-torn country, shared their concerns regarding the future of their children.

“The returnees include students from the final year to first year. Those who were doing their last semester need to attend practical sessions without which they will not get the course completion certificate,” said Silvi Sunil, parent of Shyamkumar, a fifth-year student at Odesa National Medical University.

Universities in Ukraine are offering online classes as of now.

“March-April is the time of our exams. We are told our exams will be held online, but the practical session (to be done at hospitals) is equally important and we have no idea how to get through it. We request the government to admit us to medical colleges here so that we can continue our course without losing a year,” said Anika Merin Thomas, a third-year medical student at Bogolomets National University in Kyiv.

