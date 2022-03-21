STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cheenikuzhi murder: Father is a threat to my family, says Hameed’s elder son

Published: 21st March 2022 01:42 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  A day after the police arrested Hameed, a 79-year-old, of Aliyakkunnel, for murdering his son and family over property dispute, the accused’s eldest son, Shaji, has alleged that his father had threatened to kill both of them in the past.

“He had earlier told some people in our close circle that he would pour petrol and set both of us on fire. However we never expected he would commit such a heinous crime,” Shaji said, while requesting authorities not to let him out on bail, as he would be a threat to his family. Hameed had set the house on fire killing his son, Muhammed Faizal, 45, daughter-in-law, Sheeba, 40 and grandchildren Meharin, 16, and Asna, 13, on Saturday.

Shaji alleged that Hameed has filed nearly 50 cases against both his sons over family and property issues. “Despite all these, we never filed any complaint against him. Only recently Faizal approached the Karimannoor police station when our father tried to harm Faizal’s daughter,” he said.

Hameed, his wife and three children, including Faizal’s elder sister who died a few years ago, had lived affluently at Cheenikuzhi in Idukki. Hameed, then left them 30 years ago, after he developed a relationship with another woman who had arrived at his shop for work. 

Hameed distributed the family property among his sons before he went to live with his second wife in Idukki. However, Hameed who moved in with Faizal recently began demanding the property back from his son, which led to conflicts among them. 
 

