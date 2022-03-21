‘Fly’in Kerala’ is state Congress chief’s alternative to SilverLine 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran has come up with an alternative flight service project called ‘Fly’in Kerala’ to SilverLine. He has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to abandon the disastrous SilverLine project and implement ‘Fly’in Kerala’ for the long-term economic and environmental wellbeing of the state.

At a time when K-Rail has triggered widespread protests, debate and controversy, Sudhakaran highlighted that the project’s estimated cost is Rs 63,940 crore. Citing NITI Aayog’s findings, Sudhakaran said the actual cost would be a whopping Rs 1,33,000 crore. This huge financial liability would push the state government and its people to debt. As much as Rs 1 lakh crore would have to be borrowed from Japan International Cooperation Agency.