ISL player’s cousin, friend killed in road accident on way to Goa

MALAPPURAM/KASARAGOD: Two youths from Malappuram were killed in a road accident when their motorcycle collided with a truck at Udma in Kasaragod district early on Sunday. They were on their way to Goa to watch the Indian Super League (ISL) final between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC later in the day. The deceased are Shibil A K, 20, and Muhammed Jamshir P T, 22, of Cherukunnu village in Othukkungal on the outskirts of Malappuram city.

Shibil is the first cousin of Hyderabad FC winger Abdul Rabeeh A K and Jamshir is the footballer’s friend. Kerala Blasters FC tweeted: “Our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of Jamshir and Md Shibil, ardent Blasters fans who lost their lives due to an unfortunate accident on their way to Goa.”Shibil and Jamshir were on an Enfield Bullet. Shibil’s brother and four other friends from Malappuram were in a car ahead of them.

The group of seven youths from Malappuram had planned to reach Margao by afternoon for the 7.30pm match at Fatorda Stadium. However, when the car reached Uppala, around 30km from Udma, Shibil’s brother realised that the duo on the motorcycle was missing. When they phoned Jamshir and Shibil, a police officer attended the call.

Jamshir is the son of Abdul Kareem and Jameela. He was pursuing PG biochemistry in Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering & Technology in Coimbatore. He is survived by his parents and siblings Jumaila, Jamshad, Noufal and Nihal.

Shibli is the son of Zubair and Jaseena and was a third-year undergraduate student of IKTM Arts & Science College at Cherukulamba in Malappuram. He is survived by his parents and siblings Rumais, Ashmil, and Fida.