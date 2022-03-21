Kerala organisations say ‘no’ to flagpoles disrupting free movement

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The all-party and socio-cultural organisations’ virtual meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday decided not to erect flags, banners and posters in public places in a way that disrupts free movement of people and transportation.

However, it is learnt that no decision has been made regarding the removal of flagpoles already placed.

The parties and organisations also suggested not to forego their avenue to stage campaigns.

The meeting was convened to reach a consensus in the wake of the High Court’s interim order regarding the erection of flagpoles on roadsides.

AG asked to inform all-party meet decision to High Court

The meeting also decided to allow flagpoles, with the permission of owners, on private walls and compounds without affecting traffic. Similarly, flagpoles may be erected at conventions and festivals with the permission of the authorities concerned.

The organisers need to specify in advance the number of days the materials will be erected and when they will be removed. Flags and advertisements should not be displayed in public places in a manner that obstructs traffic and pedestrians.

All parties, in general, agreed with the chief minister’s proposals. The Advocate General has been directed to inform the High Court of the decisions made during the meeting as the opinion of the public. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, Law Minister P Rajeeve, Chief Secretary V P Joy, A Vijayaraghavan (CPM) ) , Mariyapuram Sreekumar (Congress), P K Kunhalikutty (IUML), E Chandrasekharan (CPI), Stephen George (Kerala Congress (M)), Mons Joseph (Kerala Congress), Mathew T Thomas (JD (S)), K R Rajan (NCP), Ramachandran Kadannapally (Congress S), Shaji Philip (RSP-Leninist), C Krishnakumar (BJP), V Surendran Pillai (Loktantrik Janata Dal), and P C Joseph (Democratic Kerala Congress) spoke during the meeting.