Ragging continues to ravage Kerala campuses as prevention mechanisms come under lens

Anu Kuruvilla

Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent ragging incident at the Kozhikode government medical college — which saw senior MBBS students harassing first-year students who were even prevented from sleeping — has again put the spotlight on the evil practice.

The incident shows that even a pandemic-induced break from the campus has failed to end the menace of ragging.

Since the start of the year, the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) anti-ragging website, www.amanmovement.org, has registered 12 cases, compared to 14 in 2021.

The statistics on the website show that, over the past 10 years, 395 ragging cases have been registered.

According to Susan George, a law student, ragging destroys the excitement of the freshers on campuses.

“Our seniors told us that we escaped the warm welcome they had prepared for us as the courses started late and the classes went online,” she said.

The students question the capability of the anti-ragging cells to eradicate evil.

“Deterrents like the anti-ragging cell and punishments like suspension, dismissal and even police cases are unable to put an end to ragging. Why shouldn’t the mechanism be questioned?” asked Ria Mathew, a first-year BTech student.

However, Calicut University vice-chancellor M K Jayaraj said anti-ragging cells are doing their job.

“The case at the medical college was deftly handled by the anti-ragging committee and they have submitted a report on the action proposed to be taken. I have directed them not to adopt a lenient approach."

"Some people say they are ready to reach an understanding. But we don’t encourage that approach. Colleges have been asked to deal with the issue strictly and according to the law prescribed,” he said.

According to Cusat vice-chancellor K N Madhusoodanan, though there has been a lull in the number of ragging cases reported in the university, the anti-ragging cells are continuing with campaigns and sensitisation drives.

Explaining why ragging keeps raising its head despite deterrents, psychologist Dr Dileep Varkey said recent cases show that students resort to power play under the influence of drugs.

“Another reason might be the pack-mentality. Seniors could also be attempting to make juniors undergo the pain they suffered while in the same position, and hence feel vindicated. This becomes a cycle. Peer pressure is another problem that instigates the students into behaving in such a manner,” he said.

He recalled that a ragging victim, who came to him for counselling, told him that he was targeted for just talking to people from a rival group of seniors.

Meanwhile, Rajan Gurukkal, vice-chairman of the Kerala State Higher Education Council, pointed out the universities concerned have to formulate the rules and actions required to curb the menace.

“The council as such has no role. However, in the coming council meeting, this issue will be kept on the table for discussion,” he said.